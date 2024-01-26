Posh celebrate a goal in the 5-0 win over Cambridge at London Road in November. Photo: David Lowndes.

The ‘priority points’ system will be in operation for this fixture which kicks off at Noon. Posh have an allocation of 1,477 tickets in the South Stand behind a goal for a match that is all-ticket.

Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TICKET PRICESAdults: £25; Seniors 64+: £19; Under 22s: £19; Full-Time Students: £19; Armed Forces: £19; Under 18s: £12; Under 12s: £8; Under 5s: FREEDisabled Wheelchair Fans: FREE

PRIORITY POINTS DETAILS