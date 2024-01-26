Peterborough United are selling tickets for the big local derby at Cambridge United from Monday
The ‘priority points’ system will be in operation for this fixture which kicks off at Noon. Posh have an allocation of 1,477 tickets in the South Stand behind a goal for a match that is all-ticket.
Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).
TICKET PRICESAdults: £25; Seniors 64+: £19; Under 22s: £19; Full-Time Students: £19; Armed Forces: £19; Under 18s: £12; Under 12s: £8; Under 5s: FREEDisabled Wheelchair Fans: FREE
PRIORITY POINTS DETAILS
From 10am on Monday 29th January, 900 points or moreFrom 10am Tuesday 30th January, 800 points or moreFrom 10am Wednesday 31st January, 700 points or moreFrom 10am Thursday 1st February, 600 points or moreFrom 10am Friday 2nd February, 500 points or moreFrom 10am Saturday 3rd February, 400 points or moreFrom 10am Monday 5th February, 300 points or moreFrom 10am Tuesday 6th February, 200 points or moreFrom 10am Wednesday 7th February, 100 points or moreFrom 10am Thursday 8th February, General Sale