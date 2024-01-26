News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United are selling tickets for the big local derby at Cambridge United from Monday

Peterborough United can purchase tickets for the local derby at Cambridge United on Saturday, February 24 from Monday (January 29,10am)
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:36 GMT
Posh celebrate a goal in the 5-0 win over Cambridge at London Road in November. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh celebrate a goal in the 5-0 win over Cambridge at London Road in November. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh celebrate a goal in the 5-0 win over Cambridge at London Road in November. Photo: David Lowndes.

The ‘priority points’ system will be in operation for this fixture which kicks off at Noon. Posh have an allocation of 1,477 tickets in the South Stand behind a goal for a match that is all-ticket.

Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).

TICKET PRICESAdults: £25; Seniors 64+: £19; Under 22s: £19; Full-Time Students: £19; Armed Forces: £19; Under 18s: £12; Under 12s: £8; Under 5s: FREEDisabled Wheelchair Fans: FREE

PRIORITY POINTS DETAILS

From 10am on Monday 29th January, 900 points or moreFrom 10am Tuesday 30th January, 800 points or moreFrom 10am Wednesday 31st January, 700 points or moreFrom 10am Thursday 1st February, 600 points or moreFrom 10am Friday 2nd February, 500 points or moreFrom 10am Saturday 3rd February, 400 points or moreFrom 10am Monday 5th February, 300 points or moreFrom 10am Tuesday 6th February, 200 points or moreFrom 10am Wednesday 7th February, 100 points or moreFrom 10am Thursday 8th February, General Sale

