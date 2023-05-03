Will Norris in action for Posh against Derby County earlier this year. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Norris kept his ninth clean sheet of his successful spell on loan at Posh from Burnley in last weekend’s disappointing 0-0 home draw with Bristol Rovers, a result that made the club’s chances of qualifying for the play-offs even harder.

Posh need to win at Barnsley in their final League One game on Sunday and hope Sheffield Wednesday do them a favour against Derby County at Hillsborough.

"We’ve got to go to Barnsley and get a result which is a task in itself,” Norris said.

“But we’ve beaten Plymouth and Derby convincingly this year and there’s no reason why, if we play our game and put in a real good performance, we can’t win.

“It’s an opportunity – if we go and win, we’ve done all we can do. It is a massive game for us. It's sort of our season in a game – it’s a cup final.

“We back ourselves against any team on any given day. There is a real good belief in the camp.

"There are a lot of young, hungry players here who really want to play in these big games. And it is the biggest game of the season on Sunday. We have to have chests out and go for it.

“We know we really needed to win our last two games, but luckily we’re still in it with one to go.

"We’re still relying on another result, but all we can do is go and take care of our own business on Sunday.

“The pieces will just have to fall where they fall after that.”

Norris hopes Sunday won’t be his last game for Posh. His loan expires at the end of the season and it’s unlikely he will become a permanent Posh signing in the summer even though the club currently lack a senior ‘keeper.

The 29 year-old former Cambridge United number one had barely played at first-team level for two seasons before arriving at London Road.

“It’s just been nice to get games again,” Norris, who wil be out of contract at Turf Moor this summer, added.

"It’s been great to have a good run in a good team – a team of good lads as well – under a really good manager.

"It’s a great club to be at and I’m really enjoying my time here. Peterborough have been brilliant for me.