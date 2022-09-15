Ivan Toney after scoring for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Toney (26) was called up to the senior England squad for the first time on Thursday, just over four years after Posh signed him for a reported £250k from Newcastle United in August 2018.

Posh sold him to Brentford in a package believed to be worth up to £10 million in August 202 after two free-scoring seasons at London Road. He banged in 49 goals in 94 appearances (77 starts) for Posh.

He’s since developed into a top Premier League striker and could now force his way into England’s World Cup squad in Qatar later this year.

"No-one deserves it more,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “When we signed him we promised his family we’d help make him a millionaire and we did, but he hasn’t changed one bit. He could have become a big-time Charlie, but he’s still the same humble man we signed four years ago.

"I first watched him play for Northampton’s under 18s against Posh under 18s and we tried to sign him then, but Newcastle outbid us so he went up there.

"We kept tabs on him and after he’d been on loan to about six different clubs we felt he just needed to be loved to become a top player so we signed him.

"Steve Evans was manager when we signed Ivan and loved him as did Darren Ferguson when he came back and what a player Ivan turned into!

"He was unplayable at our level and his form and attitude didn’t change when we asked him one January to stay with us to help us go up rather than go to Brentford who were keen on him.

"We promised he could leave thr following summer and he did and we are all delighted to see him carry on developing and become such a great player.

"I’m biased, but I believe he should be in the England World Cup squad and I hope he gets the chance to prove it."

Toney is part of an England squad set to play Nations League games in Milan, Italy on Friday September 23 and against Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, September 27.