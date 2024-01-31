Fancy joining these fans at Posh home matches? Photo: David Lowndes.

​Posh have some huge games remaining at the Weston Homes Stadium including visits from the current top two Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton are at Posh on the final day of the League One season which could have massive implications for both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promotion rivals Stevenage and Blackpool are also due at Posh as are local rivals Northampton Town.

Posh are also offering a nine-game season ticket starting from the Feb 13 game against Port Vale.