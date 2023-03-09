Peterborough United are not yet kicking up a stink over Reading FC's alleged financial breaches
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony won’t be kicking up a stink about the latest alleged financial misdemeanours of Reading FC.
Posh were caught up in news that Reading are set to be deducted six points after failing to comply with the terms of a suspended points penalty imposed last season.
If the full 12 points had been deducted last season Posh would have avoided relegation from the Championship by two points.
Wycombe Wanderers successfully sued Derby County in similar circumstances the season before.
But MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “I’m not saying we are suing Reading or we’re not suing them, but we are monitoring the situation and have been for some time.
“I can’t really say a lot about it and I don’t want to kick up a stink.
"I have seen comments attributed to me by journalists, but I haven’t spoken to any media about it and I won’t be as that would be unprofessional.
“We’ve been aware of what’s been happening with Reading and what they have been guilty of, but we are just seeing how it plays out.”
It’s been reported Reading have failed to cut their spending sufficiently after the initial points penalty was imposed when the club recorded a loss of £57.8m over the previous four-year period, £18m more than the maximum allowed by EFL rules.