Action from Posh v Reading last season. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

​Posh were caught up in news that Reading are set to be deducted six points after failing to comply with the terms of a suspended points penalty imposed last season.

The Royals lost six points with a further six suspended after breaching EFL financial rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the full 12 points had been deducted last season Posh would have avoided relegation from the Championship by two points.

Wycombe Wanderers successfully sued Derby County in similar circumstances the season before.

But MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “I’m not saying we are suing Reading or we’re not suing them, but we are monitoring the situation and have been for some time.

“I can’t really say a lot about it and I don’t want to kick up a stink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have seen comments attributed to me by journalists, but I haven’t spoken to any media about it and I won’t be as that would be unprofessional.

“We’ve been aware of what’s been happening with Reading and what they have been guilty of, but we are just seeing how it plays out.”