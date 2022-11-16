Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent.

The side came in for plenty of criticism at the weekend after the collapse that allowed Exeter to complete a seemingly-impossible turnaround to win 3-2 at St James Park.

The defeat was Posh’s sixth in nine away matches and the game saw Posh drop their 14th point from winning positions this season- 12 of those have now come away from home.

McCann was far keener to talk about the fact his side have taken 19 points from their last ten though and insisted that every side has areas they can improve and that people can over-analyse them when they are on a good run.

He said: “I’ve been in this game for a good few years now and when you’re in good form, people will try and look and see areas where you’re not quite as good to try and pick holes in it. That’s what it is, you have to take the rough with the smooth.

“In any season, there’s going to be an aspect you need to improve on. That would probably include teams at the top of the league, such as Plymouth and Ipswich. I’m sure there are questions being asked down there about things that they are not good at or can get better at.

“We are 18 games into the season, we are definitely not the finished article. I don’t think anyone is- if you are, you’re playing in the Premier League. We just try to improve all of the time. We feel as if there’s so much more to come from us whether that be home or away.

“I’ve been really pleased with the progress in the last ten games in the league.”