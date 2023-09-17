Archie Collins wants to see more from his Peterborough United teammates. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were not able to capitalise on Hector Kyprianou’s 20th minute goal and instead were pegged back just after the half hour mark by Omar Beckles.

Despite pressure and a large amount of the ball in the second half, Darren Ferguson’s men struggled to create any clear-cut chances to take all three points.

Midfielder Collins admitted that the result felt like a defeat and has challenged his teammates to start to show their quality as a side once again.

Posh have now not won any of their previous four league matches, including a run on three consecutive defeats prior to Saturday’s draw.

Collins said: “It feels like I’m standing here after a loss but that’s the expectation I have of myself and the group. We want to win games. We have to learn from this and then move straight onto Tuesday.

"We all know that the level out there today wasn’t anywhere near what we’re about and the result reflected that.

“Orient frustrated us. They sat back in a shape we couldn’t break down. We needed to recognise that the space was over the top and down the side. We needed to pick up our quality and split them open.

“We couldn’t get into a rhythm even when we went 1-0 up to go to another level and punish them.

“When we are on top and getting it right, we are a good team but we’re not quite showing that at the minute. It’s frustrating because we all know we can do a lot better but somehow we’ve got to bounce back.

"We’ve got a big squad and a lot of options but we need to find that killer instinct.