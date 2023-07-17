The first Peterborough United starting line-up of the 2023-24 season will have an unfamiliar look.

But don’t expect it to include Junior Tchamadeu at right-back.

The 19 year-old was linked with a move to Posh over the weekend, but, although the club recognise the reigning League Two young player of the year is a top talent, the PT understands they have not made a bid for him.

Tchamadeu will command a considerable fee and has Championship clubs Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers battling it out for his services so any Posh interest was likely to be unsuccessful.

Posh are committed to building a young squad for the coming season which starts in 19 days with a trip to Reading on Saturday, August 5.

Using just exisiting squad players, and discounting those on the transfer list, here is how Posh could line-up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, although they are seeking a goalkeeper, a right-back, a left-back and a forward before the serious stuff starts!

1 . WILL BLACKMORE The Posh Academy graduate looks set to be given a chance to become first-choice goalkeeper, although the club are also seeking a more experienced contender for the number one slot. Blackmore missed the last Posh friendly to deal with a personal issue. Fynn Talley, a young 'keeper released by Brighton at the end of last season, is currently on trial at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent

2 . JAMES DORNELLY It's odds on Posh will sign a new right-back before the League One season starts, but teenager Dornelly took his chance to impress at St George's Park last week. Charlie O'Connell and Josh Knight have also done well in this position during pre-season, but the latter is transfer-listed and apparently of interest to Championship side QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3 . CHARLIE O'CONNELL O'Connell's more natural position is at centre-back. The 20 year-old played a first-team Carabao Cup game in that position last season. If Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards and Knight all leave London Road this summer as expected, Posh will inevitably seek another more experienced centre-back to partner new signing Romoney Crichlow. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4 . ROMONEY CRICHLOW The left-sided centre-back has done well in pre-season so far and looks a shoo-in selection for opening day. Good on the ball and physically robust. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com