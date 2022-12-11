Jack Taylor believes a turnaround in Peterborough United's form is close. Photo: Joe Dent.

Taylor was at the heart of Posh’s midfield as they lost a fourth straight league match- 2-1 away at Ipswich- on Saturday (December 10).

Posh were able to cling onto sixth courtesy of Derby and Port Vale dropping points but now find themselves in the final play-off place with six teams within three points just behind.

Taylor remains confident that just one win will turn things around for Posh and that things will turn sooner rather than later given that Posh are not making big mistakes.

He said: “We’re trying to find the answers. It’s not like there’s a specific answer at the minute. We’re not doing major things wrong but we know we need to find ways to pick up points away from home; even if it’s just a point here and there- our form hasn’t been great all season. It will change.

“We’ve got a good changing room, all the lads have been through way worse runs than this but I think that one win will change the direction of the season. It’s just about game management.”

Despite not being able to break their poor run, Grant McCann was pleased with aspects of his side’s performance and was left disappointed on behalf of his players that the match still ended in defeat.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Taylor shared his manager’s sentiments.

He added: “We’re disappointed; especially given the performance we put in, the chances we created and how we reacted to both goals.

“In the first half, we had to sit in more but we had a really good shape and they were struggling to break us down. We tried to kill the tempo because we knew they like to play fast and throw things back onto the pitch really quickly. We tried to slow everything right down so they would get frustrated.

“In the second half, we’ve conceded a goal from a set-piece, which isn’t the best, but we reacted again and created more chances to put them on the back foot. On another day, we could have got an equaliser.

