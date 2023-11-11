Cambridgeshire is Blue. Photo: Joe Dent.

Bonner’s side came into the match having kept a league-high eight clean sheets but their defence has no answer to some of Posh’s ruthless attacking play.

They ended the game having conceded a quarter of their goals for the season in one afternoon.

After the defeat, the largest ever in the Cambridgeshire Derby, Bonner simply held his hands up to Posh’s quality.

He admitted: “They’re where they are for a reason and it hurts me, more than anyone, to say they’re miles ahead of us.

“They’re a really good side – the best we’ve played. We couldn’t match the technical and athletic quality Peterborough have to create chances.

“We know we’ll get slaughtered, but we’ll have to take it and get on with it.

"You could never have said after half-an-hour that the game would end up in the way it did though, but Peterborough took it away from us.

“It was a really good game for the first 30 minutes. We started with a good press and intensity, but you can’t really talk about that when the game unravelled in front of our eyes as it did.

“It was done at half-time really. Peterborough had too much for us.