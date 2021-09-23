Peterborough United are looking at options for new goalkeepers but ‘staying calm’ for now

David Cornell makes a diving save against Plymouth Argyle - Photo: Joe Dent/JMP.

With the news that Pym is unlikely to ever play for the club again and will be moved on in the January transfer window, Posh are left with summer signing Dai Cornell as their only senior goalkeeper.

19-year-old Will Blackmore is currently the back-up and while Ferguson has faith in the club’s young players, he has raised questions about hoe ready he is for a prolonged spell in the side, should it be required.

He said: “We’ve got a lot of confidence in our young players, we’ve got a lot and we believe in developing players and I as the manager will give them a chance.

“The question would be whether he’d be able to come in and play over a longer term so that’s why we are keeping our eyes and ears open for who’s out there.”

Ferguson insists that he has full faith in Cornell at the moment and that the off-field incident with Pym did not affect the decision to bring Cornell into the team and that he would have done that anyway.

He added: “It’s amazing the amount of people that have been on the phone with options but at the moment, we are staying calm.

“I thought Dai did very well against Birmingham and we knew he was a good goalkeeper when we brought him in.

“He’s been knocking at the door anyway; regardless of what happened off the pitch, he would have played against Birmingham anyway, just through the face I thought I should have brought him in. He deserves his chance.”