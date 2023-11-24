Prolific Peterborough United have some illustrious company in goalscoring data released this week.

Posh are one of seven clubs in the top four divisions to have scored over 1,500 goals since the turn of the century.

Posh have claimed 1,618 goals in that period.

Swindon Town complete the top seven having scored 1,502 goals.

The biggest goal contributors to the Posh tally have been Craig Mackail-Smith (104), Aaron Mclean (85), Jonson Clarke-Harris (79), George Boyd (76) and Andy Clarke (65).

Since, Jan 1, 2000 Posh have scored five goals in a game 31 times, six goals in a game six times, seven goals in a game three times and eight goals in a game once.

Here are some of the memorable Posh performances in all competitions that contributed to the glorious goals tally...

1 . Posh 7, Ipswich 1 Posh actually fell behind in this Championship fixture at London Road in August, 2011, but romped to a huge win against a team reduced to nine men early in the second-half. Lee Tomlin, who is pictured winning a penalty, hit a hat-trick with Paul Taylor and Grant McCann scoring twice. Photo: Alan Storer

2 . Posh 7, Accrington Stanley 0. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice in the first nine minutes and went on to complete a hat-trick on his way to a second League One Golden Boot. Sammie Szmodics scored twice with Mo Eisa and Idris Kanu also on target in a League One fixture played in March, 2021. Eisa is pictured scoring his goal. Photo: David Lowndes

3 . Posh 8, Accrington Stanley 2 Posh have a habit of smashing Stanley at London Road and the Holy Trinity ran riot in this League Two game in January, 2008. George Boyd and Aaron Mclean grabbed hat-tricks with Craig Mackail-Smith netting twice on a rain-lashed evening. Mclean is pictured scoring. Photo: s