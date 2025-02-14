Peterborough United are in danger of dropping into League One's bottom four if they don't win at Stevenage on Saturday
Posh are currently 20th, one place above the relegation zone. The teams immediately below them Shrewsbury and Crawley Town are within three points, while Burton Albion are a point further back. Even with a defeat at Stevenage goal difference would probably keep Posh out of the bottom four tomorrow.
But Shrewsbury, Crawley and Burton are all also in action next Tuesday (February 18) so another slip up at the Lamex Stadium and Posh could be overtaken by all three of their rivals as Darren Ferguson’s side have no midweek fixture.
There are tough games ahead for all three though. Shrewsbury host Bolton Wanderers tomorrow when Crawley entertain second-placed Wycombe Wanderers and Burton are at improving Bristol Rovers. On Tuesday Crawley are at home to another struggling side Wigan, Shrewsbury host play-off chasing Huddersfield Town and Burton visit Stevenage.
Other games of interest to Posh...
Saturday: Cambridge v Exeter, Northampton v Wrexham, Wigan v Stockport.
Tuesday: Wycombe v Bristol Rovers.
