Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh at Burton Albion. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Clarke-Harris climbed off the substitutes’ bench at Burton Albion on Saturday to help turn a 1-1 scoreline into a 3-1 win with a goal and an assist in the final stages of the game.

The 29 year-old has played a minor role in this particular Posh push for promotion, but his value to the club hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates.

“Jonno is an amazing player and an amazing person,” Kyprianou said. “He really is excellent around the rest of the players. He could be selfish and just focus on himself, but he isn’t like that at all. He’s always got time for everyone in the dressing room and he’s always ready for the moments when we need him as he proved on Saturday.

Hector Kyprianou in action at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We really are one big family at the club. Most of us are a similar age and we have so much in common with each other. Our relationship with the fans is also excellent. They were magnificent at Burton and kept chanting even after we conceded an equaliser.

"We were disappointed to lose a goal from a set-piece as we knew that was a strength of theirs, but we also knew, because we keep the ball for long spells and switch the play a lot, they would become fatigued towards the end and then there would be space to exploit which we did.

"It was a really tough game against a team whose game-plan was to sit in a low block. It was hard to move the ball quickly as the pitch was very heavy and sandy.

"But we stayed calm and we adjusted. We rotated quite a lot as standing still makes you too easy to mark and we managed to get the win.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh at Burton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We are on a good run again now, but it wasn’t that long ago that we lost four in a row so we won’t be getting ahead of ourselves. We have a big game to prepare for on Wednesday now and we can’t afford any slip ups as every point matters.”