Peterborough United are expected to come out swinging at the Cardiff City Stadium

Steve Morison shakes hands with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after their FA Cup tie. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

The hosts tackle Posh just three days after a plucky FA Cup defeat at Liverpool. They are aiming for a third straight league win which would lift them 12 points clear of the drop zone.

“As soon as the Liverpool game was done we were preparing for Peterborough,” Morison told Wales Online this morning (February 8).

“We have had two good wins and now we want to follow that up at home. You want to make your home your fortress. It takes time.

“They are going to come out swinging. It won’t be a dogfight as such as they like to play football. They like to play out from the back and our pitch is lovely at the moment whereas there’s isn’t so good.

“They are going to be fighting for their lives though. They know they want to catch us and they had a great result against QPR in the FA Cup.

“We know what we are going to do, but we need to be on our mettle.”