Peterborough United are confident FA Cup tie will go ahead, but under 23s game now postponed, Posh now three points adrift of safety, new striker completes transfer

Joe Taylor.

Posh haven’t played since losing 3-1 at Blackpool in a Championship fixture on December 18. All three of their scheduled matches were postponed because of Covid in the opposition camp.

And Bristol Rovers called off their League Two fixture at Leyton Orient on New Year’s Day because of a rapid rise in positive Covid tests.

Rovers claimed they could only field 12 players, two short of the EFL requirement for a game to go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the FA Cup has different rules so Rovers could be forced into action on Saturday, using under 18 players if necessary. Posh have no players currently isolating.

Ticket prices for the FA Cup tie have been slashed.

Posh are next in Championship action at home to Coventry on January 15. They will start that game three points from safety after relegation rivals Reading and Derby County fought out a 2-2 draw yesterday.

Reading remain one place above Posh from the same number of matches played, while bottom club Derby are eight points behind Posh having played two more games.

The only Championship fixture before January 15 sees next-to-bottom Barnsley host out-of-form Stoke City on January 12. A win for Barnsley would move them to within two points of Posh, but they would have played two more games.

Even Posh’s scheduled Under 23 Premier League Cup tie at home to Burnley has been postponed because of Covid in the Clarets camp.

The January transfer window is now open with Posh linked to a move for West Brom forward Callum Morton and out-of-favour Posh defender Mark Beevers apparently a target for his old club Sheffield Wednesday.