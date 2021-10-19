Peterborough United are closing in on an unwanted club record - one that has stood since 1935!

Posh captain Mark Beevers in action at Middlesbrough, a match that ended in a sixth straight away defeat. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

If they lose their Championship fixture at Hull City tomorrow (October 20, 7.45pm) it would be a seventh straight away defeat.

The most successive away defeats in league matches Posh have suffered since the club’s formation in 1934 is eight. The current run is six - the first six matches of the Championship season at Luton (3-0), Preston North End (1-0), Sheffield United (6-2), Reading (3-1), Coventry (3-0) and Middlesbrough (2-0) have all been lost.

Posh lost eight away games in a row in Division Four, in the dark days of Jim Iley’s management, between January and March 1971 when beaten by Oldham (3-0), Notts County 6-0, Southport (3-2), Chester (2-0), York (2-1), Darlington (1-0), Newport (2-0) and Workington (2-1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They finally snapped the run with a 2-1 win at Southend thanks to goals from Brian Wright and Colin Garwood.