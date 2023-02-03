New Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

The former Everton assistant manager and coach takes charge of his first home match on Saturday after agonisingly losing 2-1 away at Shrewsbury last weekend thanks to 94th and 98th minute goals.

Famed for his no-nonsense playing style, it appears Ferguson has carried that into his managerial career. When asked about Posh, he told Gloucestershire Live: “Every team is going to be the favourite. I don’t even know where they are in the league, I’m not even looking.

"We’ve got Peterborough, we know they’re a good team, they’re better than us but we need to make sure we’re better than them on the day.

Lee Angol in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We’re working hard to make sure we get these points for the club.

“We’re looking for the leaders, ones you can depend on, they can push the other lads on. Sometimes I get tired of my own voice, the moment it’s my voice on the training ground but I want it to go the opposite way but we’ll get to that.

"We have two or three trying to take the lead and I’ve encouraged that. The players need to take the lead, it can’t be the coach’s voice every time.”

Form: Bottom club ​Forest Green Rovers have won just five of their 29 League One matches since promotion from League Two last season.

​They’ve picked up just one point from their last eight matches and are four points adrift of the rest of the division as a result.

They haven’t won a League One match since pipping Cheltenham Town 1-0 at home on December 10.

Forest Green did beat promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers 1-0 at home earlier this season, but lost 4-1 at Posh four days later.

Tomorrow’s opponents have lost their past three home games including to relegation rivals Burton Albion and MK Dons.

Key League One matches on Saturday: Bolton v Cheltenham, Bristol R v MK Dons, Cambridge v Ipswich, Derby v Morecambe, Oxford v Shrewsbury, Port Vale v Wycombe, Portsmouth v Barnsley, Sheff Wed v Plymouth.

Latest odds: Posh are odds on with Sky Bet to win at Forest Green. It’s 17/20 a Posh win, 11/4 a Forest Green win and 13/5 the draw. Posh are now 5/1 with the same firm to win promotion this season and 10/11 to finish in the top six.

