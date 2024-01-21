Peterborough United’s have so much trust in each other, falling behind in games is a minor irritation rather than a crisis.

Joel Randall scores for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Fore the second time in four weeks Posh came from behind to beat Shrewsbury Town in a League One fixture on Saturday as goals from Joel Randall and Josh Knight sealed a 2-1 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh have now collected 15 points from losing positions this season, the second-best record in the division after leaders Portsmouth (17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Randall, who scored for the first time in 10 matches with a tap-in from a superb Jadel Katongo pass, put that record down to high levels of confidence and belief as well as that trust.

David Ajiboye (left) and Joel Randall of Peterborough United are all smiles at full-time after the win over Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We probably didn’t start the game with enough intensity yesterday,” Randall admitted. “And then we conceded which gave them something to hang on to and made them more confident. We made the game harder for ourselves.

"But we’ve been in this position before and we just stay calm and keep believing we will get back into a game. We fully trust each other and everyone is so good on the ball anything becomes possible. We work on our passing every day and it shows.

"Whatever is thrown at us we usually have an answer.

"I want to score more goals like the one yesterday. It was a simple finish from a great cross by Jadel, but as a 10 I need to get in those positions more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m still learning the position and every game throws up a different challenge for me. I just try and impact the game by getting on the ball or by running in behind. Whatever is needed really. I feel my game is growing and it helps knowing I have the full backing of the players, the staff and the fans. I’m always looking to learn and improve though.

"We try and mix things up. We shouldn’t be worried about hitting the ball in behind because we have a lot of pace and some top players up front.”

Randall won the sponsors man-of-the match for his performance against Shrewsbury. He almost scored again in the closing stages when he hit the post after Ephron Mason-Clark sent him through.

"I back myself to score those,” Randall said. “I got across the defender, but hitting the post was disappointing. A second goal would have been nice, but we won which is the main thing.”