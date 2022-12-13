Posh boss Grant McCann (right) with Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have placed a protective sheet across the Weston Homes Stadium playing surface in an attempt to make sure Saturday's League One match with Shrewsbury Town goes ahead.

The overnight temperature is not expected to get above freezing for the rest of this week, according to the BBC website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That might seem a blessing for a team who have lost their last four League One matches, especially as the Shrews have won their last three competitive games, including a 3-1 FA Cup success over Posh at the end of November. If Steve Cotterill’s side win on Saturday they will move about sixth-placed Posh.

But McCann said: "We definitely need the game to be on. I believe the next four games are winnable and if that happens we would have consolidated our place in the play-off positions and things would look a lot rosier for us.

"We just need to win one game and we’ll be up and running again. We’ve shown this season we can get on a winning run, although the aim in the second half of the season is to be much more consistent.

"There were some good signs in the Ipswich game. There was nothing in the game, but we didn’t capitalise on our big moments and they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We trained well before that game and we’ve trained well so far this week, although we had to move inside our dome to work as the training pitches are frozen.

"Shrewsbury come to us in decent form and I am not at all surprised. They signed some good experienced players in the summer like Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley. I had Matt Pennington with me at Hull and he’s a good player while Tom Flanagan was in and around the Sunderland squad last season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Shrewsbury game Posh travel to managerless Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day before hosting MK Dons (December 28) and Wycombe Wanderers (January 1).