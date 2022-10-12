Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United scores the third goal against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh fans are certainly feeling confident about the club’s chances of staying in the play-off places at least this season, but they are also not getting carried away.

The PT asked how Posh will ensure they remain in the top six.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...You only had to look at performances and fixtures we had coming up to realise it wasn't the meltdown some people made it out to be after the 6 game losing streak. Lot of crap in this league and we are good enough for play-offs.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@Sweeney95Alex

Burrows buzzed about beautifully at times and will only become better with more minutes (not defending). RJJ is growing by the game. JCH must stay fit.

@eamonnduff

If we keep taking our chances we we will be fine, but we also need to keep our away form consistent as that has cost us in the past.

Dan Butler in action for Posh against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: David Lowndes.

@jakecc04

Yes we can stay the course if the defence can become much more solid. We have a genuinely better first team squad because of youngsters pushing on and some of the signings establishing themselves in the first team. Still the same porous back four though.

@Faugeres34

Dropped points at home could end up quite costly at the business end of the season. Comfortable win, but lost shape again after all the subs came on

@MNurrish

Need a back four of Butler, Watts, Knight and Thompson! Burrows will be key! Need to keep Clarke-Harris and Marriott fit! Will be there or thereabouts! Need to pick the best team and not shoehorn individuals in who we are looking to sell!

@davidwh1971

Keeping JCH fit is key. When he is not on the pitch we never look like scoring and struggle to keep the ball in the final third. Need to keep this unbeaten run going as long as possible, but it’s starting to look encouraging.

@PoshboyAlan

We just need to be beating teams like Forest Green, every time. We cannot let out standards drop! We shouldn't have dropped points at the weekend. Fixtures are not too bad. Wycombe might be tough away, but the only other toughie leading up to Xmas is Ipswich away.

@we_pufc

Stay consistent we stay up there simple.

@lowestoftposh

JCH is key to our promotion, concentration & fitness will also be key, still think we will be in top 4 at the end of season.

@polhillmichael

Confidence is massive in this league. Not playing 3 at the back is key. Edwards needs to be a bench player until he can play in a back 4. He’s still talented, but his value is his potential.

@poshforever2

Start keeping clean sheets.

@BrianSwann1

A better team will take their chances and beat Posh. Miserable start against Forest Green. Looked a different side early second half. Joe Ward crosses are key as are JCH winning aerial duals and RJJ’s finishing.

@TeddyOver87

Dropping Kent for Watts when fit and improving our away form will help.

@AJM67250925

Posh are one of 3 or 4 teams who aren't good enough for top 2, but will be around play-offs all season. Having a goalscorer will probably be key and Butler is already making a big difference.

@CrispLevi

A 4-1 win tonight for Posh and up to 4th in the table. It’s over 40 years since Dad first took me to London Road so I should know by now not to get carried away, especially so early in the season.