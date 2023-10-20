Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Bloomfield is at the start of his managerial career and he realise how tough it will be against a man with four Posh promotions under his belt, three of them from League One.

It’s a big game for both teams as Posh are fourth, but just two points ahead of eighth-placed Wycombe.

Wycombe have won six and drawn one of their last nine League One matches, while Posh are unbeaten in their last six third tier games.

The Chairboys won 4-1 at Fleetwood in their last match.

“I’ve got so much respect for Darren as he’s had a brilliant managerial career,” Bloomfield told his local media.

“He’s had so much success at Peterborough as his team have a lot of continuity, but they’ve now added some fresh faces and they’ve recruited very well over the summer.

“They’ll be a top team to face and I love the way he sets his team up. They attack well as Darren is very attack-minded.

“We can expect a side with a strong attacking threat. They get the ball into the box where they’ve got Jonson Clark-Harris who has been a huge goal threat for several years. They’ve also got good dribblers, while they tend to dominate the ball and they have experience so we’ll be aware of how tough it’ll be on Saturday.

“But we’ve been playing well away from home. Even the losses at Charlton and Portsmouth had many positives to take from them and then we had that very good afternoon at Fleetwood where we played well.