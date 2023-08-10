Dan Robinson has been appointed as Posh’s new academy manager.

He will take up the position in September after leaving the same role at fellow League One side Burton Albion. Robinson has been at the Brewers since 2016.

Robinson started his playing career at Burton at the age of 19 before heading out to New Zealand for 12 years. He was part of the country’s coaching staff for the women’s team at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

New Peterborough United Academy Manager Dan Robinson. Picture: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery.

The academy was previously overseen by Kieran Scarff but he made the step-up to become Darren Ferguson’s assistant when he returned to the club in February.

Robinson said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the owners and the football club for giving me the opportunity, it is one that I am really looking forward too.

"A lot of wonderful work has taken place at the academy under the leadership of Kieran Scarff and I am looking forward to building on that when I take the start next month.

“The opportunity to work at a Category Two academy was something that really excited me, the infrastructure at the club is excellent and I can’t wait to meet the staff and get started.

"I really enjoyed my time at Burton Albion, I was obviously a player at the football club so to be given the chance to work within the Academy for so long was an honour.

"There are a lot of really good people at Burton and I wish them well.”

Speaking of his successor, Scaff said: “I have no doubt that Dan will continue the good work that has been going on within the academy, working closely with the staff and helping to develop our young players.

"He has done a wonderful job at Burton Albion and we look forward to welcoming him next month and are excited about the future.”

The role of academy manager is an important one at Posh given the club’s new philosophy and the sheer number of players that have spent time in the academy currently around the first team squad- these include Will Blackmore, Ben Arthur, Emmanuel Fernandez, Charlie O’Connell, Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones and Kai Corbett.

Co-owner Jason Neale added: “The club went through an exhaustive recruitment process culminating in the appointment of Dan who impressed with his breadth of domestic and international experience, his tangible results of player development and his ability to work with a variety of stakeholders, from the FA, to parents to the first team management.