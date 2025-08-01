Peterborough United announce squad numbers for 2025/26 League One season
Unsurprisingly, new signing Alex Bass has been given the number one shirt, while Friday’s signing Klaidi Lolos has been given the number seven.
Posh have shown faith in Bradley Ihionvien by handing him number nine, while new signings Brandon Khela (8), Declan Frith (11), Kyrell Lisbie (17), Vicente Reyes (21) and David Okagbue (26) have been given new numbers.
The squad numbers in full:
1- Alex Bass 2 Carl Johnston 3- Rio Adebisi 4- Archie Collins 5- Oscar Wallin 6- Sam Hughes 7- Klaidi Lolos 8- Brandon Khela 9- Bradley Ihionvien 10- Abraham Odoh 11- Declan Frith 13- Will Blackmore 14- Ryan De Havilland 15- George Nevett 17- Kyrell Lisbie 18- Cian Hayes 19- Gustav Lindgren 20- Chris Conn-Clarke 21- Vicente Reyes 22- Donay O'Brien-Brady 23- Harley Mills 26- David Okagbue 31- Bastian Smith 32- Lucca Mendonca 33- James Dornelly 41- Nick Bilokapic
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.