Peterborough United announce rearranged date with Charlton Athletic
Peterborough United have rearranged their League One game with Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
6 hours ago - 1 min read
The match was controversially called off 90 minutes before kick off last Saturday because parts of the playing surface were frozen.
Charlton will now visit London Road on Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm kick off) when travel for those visiting supporters out of pocket following a wasted trip at the weekend will be paid for by Posh co-owners Darragh MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale.
All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.