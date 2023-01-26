Charlton manager Dean Holden (left) and Posh boss Darren Ferguson at London Road last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match was controversially called off 90 minutes before kick off last Saturday because parts of the playing surface were frozen.

Charlton will now visit London Road on Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm kick off) when travel for those visiting supporters out of pocket following a wasted trip at the weekend will be paid for by Posh co-owners Darragh MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale.

