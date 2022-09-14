The Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The first ever meeting between the clubs will now take place on Tuesday, October 11 (7.45pm kick off).

All scheduled EFL fixtures were called off last weekend following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II 48 hours earlier.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new one.

Posh are currently on a run of five successive defeats in all competitions.

