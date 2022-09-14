Peterborough United announce new date for postponed Forest Green Rovers fixture
The Posh League One fixture with Forest Green at the Weston Homes Stadium has been re-arranged following the weekend postponement.
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 4:36 pm
The first ever meeting between the clubs will now take place on Tuesday, October 11 (7.45pm kick off).
All scheduled EFL fixtures were called off last weekend following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II 48 hours earlier.
All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new one.
Posh are currently on a run of five successive defeats in all competitions.
They’ve lost three League One matches in a row against Derby, Portsmouth and Fleetwood as well as EFL Cup and EFL Trophy games against League Two side Stevenage.