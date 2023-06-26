That fee will remain undisclosed, but it’s safe to assume it’s a multi-million pound package including several add ons. Reports in Suffolk suggest it’s a £1.5 million initial fee.

Manager Darren Ferguson said: “I felt that Jack would be the first to depart given how good a player he is and the interest that there was. We signed him from Barnet and he has developed into the player that I thought he would. Working with him over the last five months after coming back to the club, I think he has produced his strongest form.

“He has been outstanding, he is going to a very good club and I feel it is the right time for him to go, he has earned the move. I have a good relationship with him, I have spoken to him a few times over the summer and we wish him nothing but the best. He has been a great servant for us and nobody can argue that he was a good signing for us – he was an excellent one. Once the right offer was received, we didn’t want to stand in his way. I am sure he will go on and do very well.”

Jack Taylor in action for Posh against Ipswich in April. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The deal ends a long pursuit of Taylor by the Tractor Boys who reportedly had three bids for the player turned down in January.

Posh then wanted to keep their best player to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion to the Championship. Taylor has now signed a three-year contract at a club expected to thrive in the second tier.

Posh signed Taylor from Barnet for £500k in January, 2020 and have since made extra payments to the Bees after the 25 year-old helped Posh win promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season.

