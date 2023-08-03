Donay O'Brien-Brady signing his new Posh contract. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 19-year-old central midfielder was released by the Championship side in the summer after spending three years with the club’s academy.

He spent a brief month long loan at Hyde United in the Northern Premier League between January and February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Brien-Brady has spent time on trial with Posh’s academy in pre-season and was the trialist who scored in the 2-0 victory at Peterborough Sports last month.

He has signed a two-year contract and will continue to work with Posh’s youth team for the coming season.

In his announcement, Chairman Darragh MacAnthony described O’Brien-Brady as 2 “very talented 19-year-old number ten. Think ‘No Poku No Party’ stylistic-wise.”

He becomes the third player to trade the Terriers for Posh this summer after Romoney Crichlow and Nicholas Bilokapic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Brien-Brady said: “I’m very excited and grateful to be here.

"I have been on trial for about three weeks and got given the opportunity to showcase what I can do, so when I heard the news I was delighted.

"Everyone has been very welcoming and have helped me, especially Ryan Semple, Jamal Campbell-Ryce and Sam Gaughran as they all believed in me.

“I would say I’m quite an exciting player and hopefully supporters will look forward to watching me play, I do like a couple of tricks but want them to be effective, so I will look to get a couple of goals and assists and helping the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want to get started now, the Premier League Cup is a very big competition and something I believe we can do well in as an under 21s group.”

U18s and U21s Head of Academy Professional Development Phase coach, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, added: “Donay came on trial at the backend of last season from Huddersfield and showed he had undoubted quality.

"We invited him back for pre-season as we wanted to see more and the way he has performed in training and in games, showing how good he is in possession but also how good of a runner he is.