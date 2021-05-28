Peterborough United and PUMA launch the club home strip for the 2021-22 season and pay homage to a promotion-winning Posh team of the past

The 2021-22 Posh home shirt

Posh have deliberately chosen a shirt design similar in style to the one worn by Chris Turner’s Fourth Division promotion-winning season of 1990-91.

The kit can be pre-ordered now at www.theposhonlinestore.com or in person at the Posh club shop.

The shirt, with the Mick George logo, across the chest, is priced at £45 for adults and £34 for juniors. The shorts are £22 and £20 and the socks are £10. The club also have the home infant mini-kits available to pre-order priced at £38.

Joe Ward models the Posh home shirt for the 2021-22 season.

PUMA have produced the shirt with lightweight polyester with moisture wicking technology. It is designed to quickly draw sweat away from the body, keeping you drier, cooler and more comfortable for longer.

Posh commercial manager Alex Harris said: “We have been really pleased with how the shirts and the kit in general have gone down with supporters since we joined forces with PUMA, and we thank everyone at PUMA for their continued hard work. “This year, we wanted to add a little nostalgia to our shirt so with a nod to the 1990-1991 design, we feel this is a great way to celebrate the past, but also our exciting future with the opening game of the new season in the Sky Bet Championship.”

The club will announce details of the new away strip shortly, but the white kit will remain as the third strip for the new campaign.