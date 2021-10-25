Peterborough United and Netherton United create club history in the Women’s FA Cup and first round ties are revealed
Peterborough United and Netherton United have both reached the first round proper of the Womens FA Cup for the first time.
Peterborough United and Netherton United have both reached the first round proper of the Womens FA Cup for the first time.
It was a breeze for Posh - 26-0 County Cup winners the previou weekend - who romped to a 10-2 success at Dronfield, but Netherton had to work much harder at the Grange before overcoming higher-level Anstey Nomads 3-2.
But there was no cup magic for Whittlesey Ladies who went down 9-0 at higher level Lye Town.
Posh will travel to National Division One Midlands rivals Long Eaton and Netherton will hostKnowle Ladies in the first round on Sunday, November 14. Long Eaton beat Posh 4-1 in a League Cup tie earlier this season.
Top scorer Keir Perkins scored four for Posh with Megan Parrett (2), Cassie Steward, Ellen Marson, Hannah Hipwell and Niamh Connor also among the goals.
“I’m mega-happy to be in the first round,” Posh manager Chloe Brown said. “Our attitude was positive throughout. We were a little bit sloppy in the first-half, but we reached the standards we expect in the second-half. Hopefully the confidence will be taken into the National League match last week.”
Posh are on their travels again next Sunday (October 31) when taking on Leafield Athletic in Midlands Division One. Posh are currently 10th. two points and two places behind Leafield.
Posh: Cooper, Connor, Copeland, Copson, Santiago (Breakwell, 64 min), Hipwell (Marson, 64 min), McConville, Driscoll (Stevenson, 77 min), Parrett, Steward and Perkins.
**Netherton’s twin goal machines Emily Johnson (2) and Yasmin Green were on target against Anstey Nomads.
The city side fell behind early, but scored three times in a 15-minute second-half spell before Anstey bagged an 89th-minute consolation.
Excited Netherton manager Lee Martin said: “It was a fantastic performance and a great achievement. We’d already created history by reaching the third qualifying round and now we’ve gone a step further.
“We showed them too much respect in the first-half, but we stepped it up in the second-half and the celebrations at the end were unbelievable.”