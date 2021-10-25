Peterborough United and Netherton United create club history in the Women’s FA Cup and first round ties are revealed

It's a goal for Netherton United against Anstey Nomads in the Women's FA Cup. Photo: Roger Ellison.

Peterborough United and Netherton United have both reached the first round proper of the Womens FA Cup for the first time.

It was a breeze for Posh - 26-0 County Cup winners the previou weekend - who romped to a 10-2 success at Dronfield, but Netherton had to work much harder at the Grange before overcoming higher-level Anstey Nomads 3-2.

But there was no cup magic for Whittlesey Ladies who went down 9-0 at higher level Lye Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netherton United ladies celebrate a goal in their 3-2 Women's FA Cup tie against Anstey Nomads at the Grange. Photo: Roger Ellison.

Posh will travel to National Division One Midlands rivals Long Eaton and Netherton will hostKnowle Ladies in the first round on Sunday, November 14. Long Eaton beat Posh 4-1 in a League Cup tie earlier this season.

Top scorer Keir Perkins scored four for Posh with Megan Parrett (2), Cassie Steward, Ellen Marson, Hannah Hipwell and Niamh Connor also among the goals.

“I’m mega-happy to be in the first round,” Posh manager Chloe Brown said. “Our attitude was positive throughout. We were a little bit sloppy in the first-half, but we reached the standards we expect in the second-half. Hopefully the confidence will be taken into the National League match last week.”

Posh are on their travels again next Sunday (October 31) when taking on Leafield Athletic in Midlands Division One. Posh are currently 10th. two points and two places behind Leafield.

Action from Netherton United (red) v Anstey Nomads in the Women's FA Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh: Cooper, Connor, Copeland, Copson, Santiago (Breakwell, 64 min), Hipwell (Marson, 64 min), McConville, Driscoll (Stevenson, 77 min), Parrett, Steward and Perkins.

**Netherton’s twin goal machines Emily Johnson (2) and Yasmin Green were on target against Anstey Nomads.

The city side fell behind early, but scored three times in a 15-minute second-half spell before Anstey bagged an 89th-minute consolation.

Excited Netherton manager Lee Martin said: “It was a fantastic performance and a great achievement. We’d already created history by reaching the third qualifying round and now we’ve gone a step further.