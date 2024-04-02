Peterborough United almost knocked out of the race for automatic promotion by a former player, and a possible injury scare for Wycombe Wanderers ahead of Wembley final
The 28 year-old’s move from Posh to the Rams last summer has hardly been a roaring success, but his first two goals of the season almost delivered a vital success against leaders Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Derby led twice, but Pompey levelled twice to take a point. The home side maintained their five point lead at the top, while Derby are four points ahead of third-placed Bolton Wanderers who have one game in hand and eight points clear of Posh who have two games in hand.
Elsewhere Wycombe Wanderers, who tackle Posh in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at Wembley on Sunday, have suffered an injury scare to a key player. Midfielder Josh Scowen went off with a knock during a 0-0 Easter Monday draw at Blackpool.
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield said: "Josh blocked a shot and got a knock and we don’t know the severity of the injury yet. He wanted to carry on, but we couldn’t take that risk. We’ll give it a few days a see where we are at.”