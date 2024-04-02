Joe Ward. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

The 28 year-old’s move from Posh to the Rams last summer has hardly been a roaring success, but his first two goals of the season almost delivered a vital success against leaders Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Derby led twice, but Pompey levelled twice to take a point. The home side maintained their five point lead at the top, while Derby are four points ahead of third-placed Bolton Wanderers who have one game in hand and eight points clear of Posh who have two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere Wycombe Wanderers, who tackle Posh in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at Wembley on Sunday, have suffered an injury scare to a key player. Midfielder Josh Scowen went off with a knock during a 0-0 Easter Monday draw at Blackpool.

Wycombe Wanderers star Josh Scowen. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images).