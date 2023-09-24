Peterborough United air their views on Bolton Wanderers game with the home team's post winning man of the match nominations
Posh hit the woodwork after 36 seconds and then three more times in the second-half of a 1-1 draw.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X (formerly Twitter)...
First half excellent tempo. Second half far too predictable with the crosses into box and little creativity. Have to say once RJJ went off we lost our way. MOM Josh Knight – @ChestneyS
Played great and dominated start to finish. MOM RJJ – @andyfairch
Almost, but not quite good enough for Posh. MOM the woodwork – @08obrien08
Disappointing draw that we would have taken beforehand. MOM Pitch invader, only one on pitch able to burst through a crowded midfield – @PUFCChris
Lacked killer instinct though post played its part. MoM Knight – @eamonnduff
A masterclass woodwork lesson from the Posh today! MOM Edwards – @MichaelRutkows4
A missed opportunity. Definitely two points dropped. MoM Knight – @derren_cooper
Not ruthless enough. 2 points dropped. Real shame – @TartanSimmo14
Should have won, good performance, grounds for optimism. MOM Jones – @SidDay1
Massive improvement, and looks very promising going forward. MOM squad – @ChrisCook007
The post was the winner. MOM Jones – @Mark9697
But for that post we would have won. MOM Poku – @paul_gauntlett
Stop being so defensive and attack. Look frightened. MOM Knight - @DE180YPOSH
Unbeaten in four and starting to look good. MOM Poku – @imTomHutch