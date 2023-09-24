News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United air their views on Bolton Wanderers game with the home team's post winning man of the match nominations

Peterborough United fans retained their sense of humour despite a frustrating draw against 10-man Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Action from Bolton v Posh as George Thomason shoots on goal for the home side.. Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock.Action from Bolton v Posh as George Thomason shoots on goal for the home side.. Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock.
Action from Bolton v Posh as George Thomason shoots on goal for the home side.. Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock.

Posh hit the woodwork after 36 seconds and then three more times in the second-half of a 1-1 draw.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X (formerly Twitter)...

First half excellent tempo. Second half far too predictable with the crosses into box and little creativity. Have to say once RJJ went off we lost our way. MOM Josh Knight@ChestneyS

Played great and dominated start to finish. MOM RJJ – @andyfairch

Almost, but not quite good enough for Posh. MOM the woodwork – @08obrien08

Disappointing draw that we would have taken beforehand. MOM Pitch invader, only one on pitch able to burst through a crowded midfield – @PUFCChris

Lacked killer instinct though post played its part. MoM Knight – @eamonnduff

A masterclass woodwork lesson from the Posh today! MOM Edwards – @MichaelRutkows4

A missed opportunity. Definitely two points dropped. MoM Knight – @derren_cooper

Not ruthless enough. 2 points dropped. Real shame – @TartanSimmo14

Should have won, good performance, grounds for optimism. MOM Jones – @SidDay1

Massive improvement, and looks very promising going forward. MOM squad – @ChrisCook007

The post was the winner. MOM Jones – @Mark9697

But for that post we would have won. MOM Poku – @paul_gauntlett

Stop being so defensive and attack. Look frightened. MOM Knight - @DE180YPOSH

Unbeaten in four and starting to look good. MOM Poku – @imTomHutch

