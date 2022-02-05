Peterborough United aim to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 36 years on Saturday. Only four Posh teams have ever made it that far!
Peterborough United are aiming to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 36 years, and for just the fifth time in the club’s history, when they host QPR today (February 5, 3pm).
John Wile’s hard-working, but limited, Fourth Division side of 1985-86 battled through four rounds before losing 1-0 to a Dean Saunders goal in a fifth round replay at Second Division Brighton.
Posh beat non-league Bishop’s Stortford and Bath City, plus Division Two teams Leeds United and Carlisle before succumbing to Brighton.
That Posh team finished 17th in Division Four.
Posh also reached the fifth round in the 1964-65, 1974-75 and 1980-81 seasons. The 1964-65 team reached the quarter-finals where they lost to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a feat never repeated.
The 1974-75 Posh team lost 2-0 at Middlesbrough in a fifth round replay and the 1980-81 side were beaten 1-0 at home by Manchester City in their fifth round game.