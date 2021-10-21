Peterborough United aim to confound their critics after securing a valuable away win at Hull City

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates the victory at Hull at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were apparently stung by media criticism of their performance in defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Their response was to battle their way to a first away win of the season thanks to high-class goals from Jack Taylor - his first of the season - and Siriki Dembele. Hull had equalised just before the break through Josh Magennis who later missed a penalty which would have put the Tigers 2-1 in front.

The three points moved Posh up to 20th ahead of a tricky game at home to QPR on Saturday (October 23).

“I’m very happy,” Ferguson stated. “There’s been a lot of talk about us going down with a whimper. Some people have us down already.

“I understand that as we’d lost six away games in a row, but we spoke about the criticism before the game and there was a determination to prove people wrong.

“We were very determined to win that game you could see that from the number of balls we headed out of our own box towards the end when they threw a lot of crosses at us.

“We seemed to have good control in the first half and Jack Taylor scored an unbelievable goal to get us in front, but then we switched off and let them score what was a soft goal from our point of view.

“We didn’t start the second half very well, but we got a break with the penalty miss and then we scored a great team goal. There was real quality in the pass from Jorge Grant and the finish from Siriki.

“Siriki was sensational after he scored. That’s why you leave him on the pitch.

“The subs made a difference. We changed wingbacks which cost us a bit defensively, but gave us a bit more offensively. We had to stick or twist and I decided we had to gamble on winning this game.

“One away win doesn’t suddenly make everything okay, but it’s something to build on. We knew if we won this game we could get ourselves out of the bottom three and right now that’s all we need as we always get stronger in the second half of a season.

“I’m pleased for the players. Quite rightly we have taken a lot of criticism this season, but they are a good group.