Peterborough United aim to claim another big FA Youth Cup scalp and under 23 fixture news
Peterborough United attempt to claim another big FA Youth Cup scalp when Nottingham Forest visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a fourth round tie (January 18, 7pm kick off).
Posh win 1-0 at Derby County in the third round before Christmas courtesy of a goal from Kellan Hickinson.
And the reward for a win tonight is not a bad one. Posh would travel to either local rivals Cambridge United or Premier League club Leeds United.
The Posh team will be managed by Jamal Campball-Ryce and feature highly-rated strike force Lewis Darlington and Gabe Overton, as well as Hungarian youth international defender Jano Bodnar.
Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff said: “It’s another tough test for us, but we rose to the challenge at Derby in the last round so there is no reason we can’t do the same again tonight.
“All young players look forward to the FA Youth Cup. It’s another game in their development. We’ve enjoyed some very good performances in league games this season. We haven’t always won them, but if we keep the performance level high the results will follow.
“Lewis Darlington is a former Forest player. He spent a lot of time in their Academy programme and since coming to us he has impressed.
“He’s shown resiliance to come back from long-term injuries. He’s also a bright, level-headed lad.
“He’ll approach the game like every other game and as a team we will play on the front foot.”
Posh Under 23s are in action against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow (January 19) at the idevrde Training Ground.