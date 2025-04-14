Abraham Odoh moved to Posh from Harrogate Town in the summer. Photo David Lowndes.

There was a steep increase in agent fees paid by Peterborough United in the last 12-month accounting period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh paid out £275,434 between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025. The year before the figure was £105,129.

Posh were the 10th biggest spenders among current League One clubs. Huddersfield Town spent the most, a whopping £1.1 million followed by £789k by Wrexham and £589k by Birmingham City.

The lowest payers of agents were Shrewsbury Town on £76k and Exeter City on £99k.