Peterborough United agent fees up by £170k in the latest accounting period

By Alan Swann
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:56 BST
Abraham Odoh moved to Posh from Harrogate Town in the summer. Photo David Lowndes.Abraham Odoh moved to Posh from Harrogate Town in the summer. Photo David Lowndes.
There was a steep increase in agent fees paid by Peterborough United in the last 12-month accounting period.

Posh paid out £275,434 between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025. The year before the figure was £105,129.

Posh were the 10th biggest spenders among current League One clubs. Huddersfield Town spent the most, a whopping £1.1 million followed by £789k by Wrexham and £589k by Birmingham City.

The lowest payers of agents were Shrewsbury Town on £76k and Exeter City on £99k.

