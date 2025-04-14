Peterborough United agent fees up by £170k in the latest accounting period
There was a steep increase in agent fees paid by Peterborough United in the last 12-month accounting period.
Posh paid out £275,434 between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025. The year before the figure was £105,129.
Posh were the 10th biggest spenders among current League One clubs. Huddersfield Town spent the most, a whopping £1.1 million followed by £789k by Wrexham and £589k by Birmingham City.
The lowest payers of agents were Shrewsbury Town on £76k and Exeter City on £99k.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.