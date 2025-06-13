Peterborough United add two League Two sides to their pre-season friendly schedule

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh in last summer's pre-season friendly with Colchester. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United will visit League Two side Colchester United for a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 25 (7pm kick off).

The teams are regular pre-season opponents. Posh won 2-1 courtesy of two own goals last summer after the game was switched to the idverde Training Ground because of problems with the Colchester playing surface. No such problems are anticipated this summer.

A Johnson Clarke-Harris goal had secured a 1-1 draw for Posh at Colchester in the summer of 2023.

Posh will play Colchester the night before travelling to another League Two side, Grimsby Town.

And Posh will host League Two Notts County at the idverde Training Ground in another friendly on Tuesday, July 22. This match will be played behind closed doors, although a stream may be available.

Posh now have 8 confirmed pre-season friendlies and another is expected to be announced later on Tuesday. Posh are playing no friendlies at the Weston Homes Stadium because of pitch work.

Posh pre-season schedule:

Saturday, July 5 v Leicester City (12.30pm).

Tuesday, July 8 v Stamford AFC (7.30pm).

Tuesday, July 15 v Peterborough Sports (7.45pm).

Friday, July 18 v King’s Lynn Town (7pm).

Saturday, July 19 v Boston United (3pm).

Tuesday, July 22 v Notts County (TBC)

Friday, July 25 v Colchester (7pm).

Saturday, July 26 v Grimsby Town (3pm).