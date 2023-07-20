Posh’s Under 21 side beat Peterborough Sports 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Gabe Overton and a trialist while the senior squad were away on a training camp at St George’s Park.

It has now, however, been confirmed that the first team will make the trip to PIMS Park as well on Tuesday (July 25) with kick-off at 7:45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are also playing away at Bedford at the same time and the first-team squad will be split across the two matches.

Posh's Under 21s beat Peterborough Sports 2-0 at the weekend at PIMS Park.

For the Sports fixture, tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and 13-17 year-olds and under 13s go free.