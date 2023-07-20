Peterborough United add Peterborough Sports friendly- this time with the first team!
Posh’s Under 21 side beat Peterborough Sports 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Gabe Overton and a trialist while the senior squad were away on a training camp at St George’s Park.
It has now, however, been confirmed that the first team will make the trip to PIMS Park as well on Tuesday (July 25) with kick-off at 7:45pm.
Posh are also playing away at Bedford at the same time and the first-team squad will be split across the two matches.
For the Sports fixture, tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and 13-17 year-olds and under 13s go free.
Before then, Posh travel to the Colchester Community Stadium on Saturday (July 22, 3pm).