Peterborough United Academy left-back graduates to the first team squad

Aaron Powell. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The left-back moved to Posh from Norwich City three years ago and has been a regular in back-to-back title=winning sides with the club’s Under 18s.

Powell featured in Saturday’s 8-0 friendly win at Bedford Town and is expected to play in tonight’s pre-season game at Stamford AFC (July 13, 7pm).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Aaron kicked on in the second half of last season and his challenge now is to find some consistency. On his day he is very good. He has an excellent left-foot, good balance, can play left-back or left-wing back and everyone at Bedford would have agreed his performance was very good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He will be with us in the first team group and the under 23s and we look forward to seeing him develop. He deserves his opportunity, but he needs to kick on now and we need to try and get the best out of him because there is definitely potential in there.”

Powell added: “I am buzzing. I have been here since the under 15s, managed to earn a scholarship and now I have got a professional contract and I am delighted. I have really enjoyed my journey so far. The coaches have really helped me with my development and it has been great that we have been successful as a team.