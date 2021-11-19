Peterborough United Academy graduate signs a professional contract at the Weston Homes Stadium

Kellan Hickinson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The attacking midfielder is confident he can thrive under the pressure of trying to make a career in the pro ranks. Hickinson has been with Posh for 10 years.

Hickinson said: “It is a proud moment for me and my family. I have been here a long time, coming through each age group and to be here now signing a professional contract is amazing. It doesn’t feel 10 years since I joined, the time has flown by.

“It has been brilliant to learn from some great coaches throughout my time so far. Matthew Etherington, Simon Davies and Jamal Campbell-Ryce have all played at the highest level, so to spend time with them on the training pitch is only going to benefit me.

“I like to think that I thrive under pressure. I want to get on the ball and make things happen. I know in that particular position on the pitch you are judged on how many goals and assists that you are involved in and that is my target this season, to continue to contribute and hopefully play regular football in the under 23s.”

Posh are due to play Barnsley in an under 23 fixture at the idverde Training Ground today (Friday).

Academy manager Kieran Scarff said: “Kellan has very much earned his contract. He has been with us since under 9s. He has always had loads of ability and he is starting to show maturity and consistency in his performances and not just on match days.