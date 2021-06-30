Peterborough United Academy graduate signs a new contract

Kyle Barker playing for Posh in an FA Cup tie at Burnley.

The 20 year-old midfielder has made just seven Posh appearances since turning professional three seasons ago. He has made just one substitute appearance in the Football League, but the Posh hierarchy are confident he will make an impact on the first team in time.

Barker could be sent out on loan next season, while representing Posh in a new under 23 league that comes with Academy 2 status.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Kyle has done well. Me and the other members of staff agreed that he deserved a contract. It was difficult for him last season. We wanted to get him out on loan to play games, but because of the situation around Covid-19 and the curtailment of other leagues, it proved a frustrating time for him.

“Kyle will start pre-season as part of the first team group. We will see how he does and then when we start the new season, we will make a decision on whether he goes out on loan or stays and trains with the first team and plays under 23 fixtures. We have to do what is best for his development, sometimes training day in and day out with good players will improve others and that could be the case for Kyle.

“He has a great attitude. He fits in to what we are trying to do and he knows how we play. He has some really good attributes. He wants to listen and improve.”

Barker added: “I have been here a while now so hopefully this year I can crack on and try and get some more games under my belt. At the stage of my career I am at now, getting games is the main thing for me, whether that is here for the under 23s or on loan elsewhere. What I am looking for is to build my experience and develop my game.