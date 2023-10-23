Peterborough United Academy coach has left the club
Campbell-Ryce has coached within the Posh Academy structure for three years, predominantly with the club’s under 18 team.
It’s understood Campbell-Ryce has taken up a post with a Major League Soccer club.
Campbell-Ryce said: “I have really enjoyed my time at the football club. There are a lot of good people behind the scenes and within the Academy. The opportunity I have been presented with is one I am excited about and I am looking forward to getting started.”
Posh assistant manager Kieran Scarff, the man who appointed Campbell-Ryce when he was Academy director, added: ““In the three years that Jamal has been with us, he worked with our under 18s and under 21s and achieved some very positive results, performances and helped develop our young players. During his time with us, he has also worked with England. We wish him well in his new role.”