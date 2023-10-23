Jamal Campbell-Ryce. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Campbell-Ryce has coached within the Posh Academy structure for three years, predominantly with the club’s under 18 team.

It’s understood Campbell-Ryce has taken up a post with a Major League Soccer club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell-Ryce said: “I have really enjoyed my time at the football club. There are a lot of good people behind the scenes and within the Academy. The opportunity I have been presented with is one I am excited about and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...