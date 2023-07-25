News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Unied manager relaxed about shock friendly defeat, goalkeeper signed, Fuchs' absence not transfer-related

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson took a relaxed approach to defeat at non-league neighbours Peterborough Sports on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 23:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 23:56 BST

Posh went down 1-0 at PIMS Park, beaten by a first-half penalty converted by Dan Lawlor, the manager of the club women’s team.

Posh created very little in 90 minutes, although Ferguson was happy with some aspects of his side’s play.

Posh also sent another XI to play at Bedford Town and they recorded a 4-1 win.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Next up for Posh is a friendly against Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm) when another XI will be playing in a private friendly at the home of unnamed opposition.

"Pre-season can drive you mad if you let it,” Ferguson insisted. “But the key for me here and at Bedford was no injuries and we achieved that.

"There were moments here when we looked good. We got to the last third of the pitch comfortably, but then our quality was nowhere near the level required.

"Credit to Sports though. I’ve never seen a team block so many shots, but we made too many wrong decisions like crossing from too deep and not having enough players in the penalty area.

“Our combinations didn’t come off. The tempo and the speed wasn’t right and we just lacked the quality as a result to break them down.

"We had a lot of ball as expected, but we didn’t take the movements we’d been showing on the training pitch into the game and that hadn’t been the case previously in this pre-season.

"But we have a first home game of the summer to look forward to now and once again we will mix the teams up with another team playing away.

“But, to be honest, I just want pre-season out of the way now.”

Posh have confirmed goalkeeper Fynn Talley has signed a contract at the Weston Homes Stadium. He will act as third goalkeeper and play mainly with the under 21 squad.

Talley, who was released by Brighton at the end of last season, played at Bedford tonight. Fellow ‘keeper Will Blackmore missed the action tonight because of personal reasons.

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs was also out of action tonight. It was an absence unrelated to his presence on the transfer list.

