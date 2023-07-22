Roddy McGlinchey (blue) has signed for Peterborough Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Lincoln City centre-back Hayden Cann and Peterborough United midfielder Roddy McGlinchey have moved to PIMS Park on season-long loan deals.

Cann made his club debut in a disappointing 3-0 friendly defeat at non-league neighbours Stamford AFC on Saturday.

It was a balanced opening 20 minutes with both sides having their chances.

The opening goal came on 24 minutes when Stamford's full back Joe Burgess curled an absolute peach of a shot into the top corner.

After opening the scoring, the home side continued to look dangerous for the rest of the half and their second goal came on the stroke of half-ime when Trey Charles converted a great first time finish from a pinpoint Ricky Miller cross.

Summer signing Charles has scored five goals in his last three matches for his new club.

Into the second half and Sports started to look brighter and dominated a bit more of the possession.

Another recent young signing Sidney Pereira was brought on early in the second half and he once again was a bright spark for ‘The Turbines’.

Ben Fowkes, Josh McCammon and Pereira all saw good chances either saved or well blocked by the Stamford defenders.