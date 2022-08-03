Action from the Maunsell Cup Final between Peterborough Sports (blue) and Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough Sports have been gathering pots and promotions galore since the appointment of inspirational manager Jimmy Dean. They added another cup to the haul last night as they beat a Peterborough United XI 2-1 in the Maunsell Cup Final, the first competitive fixture between the clubs.

Okay the competition isn’t high on the priority list for either club, but it was still a decent scalp for the National North League side against a Posh team full of under 21s with eyes on a first team prize in the future. The League One side also included transfer-listed seniors Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu, but, although taking the lead with a goal from Joe Taylor in the opening stages they were eventually ground down by the hosts who won the Northants FA competition with two goals in 10 second-half minutes from Dion Sembie-Ferris and Josh McCammon.

Posh broke the deadlock on 17 minutes as a corner caused a scramble inside Sports box and Taylor was hand to smash home from close range after several failed attempts to clear by the home defence.

Posh should have doubled their advantage moments later when Andrew Oluwabori fired over the bar after Ryan Broom’s blocked effort fell to his feet, but he skied over the bar.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic though as it required a fine block from Ashton Fox to stop a strike at goal from former Posh forward Jordan Nicholson and Connor Johnson headed wide from a corner.

Former Posh youth team goalkeeper Lewis Elsom was awarded the man-of-the-match and he saved well from Taylor and Broom before Sports got a grip on the game.

Sports levelled the score on 65 minutes as Mark Jones’ cross found substitute Sembe-Ferris at the back-post, who headed home despite the best efforts of Posh ‘keeper Will Lakin who could only push the ball into the side-netting.

And on 74 minutes McCammon fired low into the bottom corner after Sembe-Ferris found him inside the box to seal the win in front of 293 fans.

On to bigger things for both clubs now with Sports set for their debut as a step two club with a National League North fixture at home to Buxton on Saturday (August 6, 3pm).

Posh: Lakin, Mensah, O’Connell, Fox, Tonge, Lamb, Van Lier (sub, McGlinchey, 60min), Broom, Oluwabori, Taylor (sub, Ishola, 60min), Kanu (sub, Gyamfi, 81min).