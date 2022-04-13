Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Peterborough United claimed a point at Ashton Gate at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Bristol City.

Despite the hosts taking the lead just before half-time, followed by Joe Ward receiving a red card on the hour mark, Jonson Clarke-Harris equalised only six minutes later to keep them in the game.

The result means Posh have lost only twice in their previous seven matches, but still remain glued to the bottom of the Championship table with only 28 points.

The bottom three teams are all very tight, though Grant McCann’s side are still nine points from 21st place Reading.

Next up is Friday’s match against Blackburn Rovers, who currently sit in 7th place - with only one win in seven.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Tigers owner dismisses surprise speculation Hull City owner, Acun Ilicali, has shut down recent speculation that they could sign Mesut Ozil, claiming the former Arsenal playmaker is happy in Turkey. (Hull Live) Photo Sales

2. Cardiff to release ex-Aston Villa ace Cardiff City are set to release Leandro Bacuna this summer. The 30-year-old hasn't made an appearance for the Bluebirds since December. (The 72) Photo Sales

3. West Brom star in middle of Premier League tussle Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the free signing of West Brom's Sam Johnstone this summer. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away since the Baggies were relegated last season. (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Fulham open talks for £7m rated starlet Fulham are reportedly working on a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger, Manor Solomon. The Cottagers will look to splash £7 million on the Israel international to replace the outgoing Fabio Carvalho. (John Percy) Photo Sales