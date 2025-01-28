Peterborough boss warns his players must not go below levels shown in Lincoln horror show but still tries to find positives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Darren Ferguson believes his young squad Peterborough United squad finally now realises how much of a battle they are in to stay in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5-1 defeat at Lincoln on Saturday represented a new low point of an already well below par season.

With the Posh boss scraping the barrel to find some positives from the game, he has said that he believes his side now realise the stark reality of the situation they are in and that they must not sink any lower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Ferguson said: “We have got to make sure and I have promised that will be the lowest we’re going to go this season. We can’t go and lower than that.

Cian Hayes shoots for goal against Exeter. Photo: David Lowndes.

“One of the few positives I can take is that the maybe the players now realise how much of a fight we are in. We still have time to do something about it.

“We have to rise to the challenge. We have to put the hard work in, the effort, the commitment and desire.

“If you don’t do the basics, nine times out of ten you are going to lose. The alarming stat was that we only won two tackles all game. I’m fully expecting a reaction against Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the game I was honest and very angry, quite rightly. It’s not often I do that in public but I had nowhere to go with this one. The players have to react to that.

“We have to use Orient and Exeter as examples, when you do things right you are always in the game.”

When asked to delve into how such a troubled season was affecting the psyche of his young players, the Posh boss conceded that his side are struggling but that his staff are going above and beyond to help those players showing the required desire.

He added: “We made a decision after the Sheffield Wednesday game that we wanted to go younger and it absolutely paid dividends last season. It was the youngest team in the Football League, top goalscorers, developing players and nearly having one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history; if we had been promoted it probably would have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, we don’t go up and we have to pay the consequence of being the club we are and move players on.

“Then it worked least season, why change it? The difference this season is that we’ve struggled and it becomes more difficult.

“We’re more than willing to help the young players out. The work we do is way beyond the general way of working but the requirement for the players is to give everything. When something like, Saturday happens, it becomes even more difficult.

“Struggling makes it more difficult for a young group, they are learning on the job. The players that remain haven’t hit the heights- apart from Kwame- haven’t hit the heights I would expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then one or two have made it clear they are not willing to be a part of it so they have moved on. Then, we have had some really big injuries to key players. We need to find a solution, it’s not an excuse but we seem to take one step forward and then two backwards. The last game would be an example.”