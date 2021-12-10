Peterbororough United love scoring five goals against Millwall, When Harry Kane scored at London Road, Lions form, men to watch, other Championship fixtures and is the referee a lucky omen?

Harry Kane in his Millwall days. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Posh have a win, lose, win, lose record in their last six matches against the Lions. Remarkably, however, in each of the wins, Posh have scored five times. They have not scored in any of the defeats.

Back in 2013, Darren Ferguson’s Posh moved off the foot of the Championship table with a 5-1 at The Den; courtesy of Lee Tomlin (2), Tommy Rowe, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and George Boyd. Then in October 2015, Lee Angol, Jon Taylor (2), Chris Forrester and Conor Washington gave Graham Westley a first home win in charge.

Better was still to come in 2016 but given that Posh were beaten 1-0 in the last encounter between the sides, history dictates it’s time for them to hit five again. It would truly be the best of the lot this time though given Posh haven’t scored in any of their last five games.

Gwion Edwards scores for Posh against Millwall.

PAST MEETINGS

Millwall’s last visit to London Road proved to be a memorable one for Posh as the Lions were thumped 5-1 in a League One fixture on August, 2016.

Gwion Edwards scored twice for Grant McCann’s side with Marcus Maddison, Paul Taylor and Tom Nichols also on target. Posh were 3-0 up at the break.

Posh: Alnwick, Smith, Hughes, Bostwick, Baldwin, Forrester, Anderson, Edwards, Maddison, Taylor, Nichols. Subs used: Coulthirst, Gormley, Nabi.

Posh have won five and lost five of 14 Football League games at home to Millwall. The Lions last won this fixture, 2-1 in the Championship in August, 2012.

Harry Kane scored for Millwall in a 3-0 Championship win at Posh in March, 2012.

LIONS SQUAD

Millwall’s top scorer in the Championship so far this season is attacking wide player Jed Wallace with five goals.

Summer signing Benik Afobe has four goals, He played for Huddersfield against Posh in the League One play-off final of 2011 at Old Trafford.

The Lions are built on a strong defence which includes Arsenal loanee Dan Ballard who helped Blackpool to promotion from League One last season.

Former Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is enjoying a fine season at Millwall.

Attacking wing-back Scott Malone, striker Tom Bradshaw and powerful centre-forward Matt Smith are others to keep an eye on.

LIONS FORM

Millwall went four games without a win before delivering a terrific performance to beat Birmingham City 3-1 at the New Den last weekend. That result lifted them into eighth place just four points outside the play-offs.

Millwall have won twice away from home this season at Barnsley (1-0) and Sheff United (2-1).They have drawn five including at high fliers West Brom and QPR.

OTHER FIXTURES

Saturday: Birmingham v Cardiff, Bournemouth v Blackburn, Derby v Blackpool, Huddersfield v Coventry, Hull v Bristol City, Luton v Fulham, Preston v Barnsley, Stoke v Midd’boro, Swansea v Forest, West Brom v Reading.

Monday

Sheff Utd v QPR

MAN IN THE MIDDLE