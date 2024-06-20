Peter Kioso after scoring for Posh last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Rotherham are ready to sell wantaway full-back Peter Kioso - but he looks to be heading for the Championship rather than Peterborough United.

Kioso was a huge success on loan at Posh from the Millers in the first-half of last season and was keen to make the move to London Road permanent.

But Rotherham, who were battling against relegation from the Championship, didn’t want to sell and Posh have now moved on to other targets as chairman Darragh MacAnthony suggested on Wednesday.

Peter Kioso in action for Posh last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

And now the Rotherham manager Steve Evans, a former Posh boss, has revealed there are two substantial bids from Championship clubs on the table for the dashing 24 year-old who has one year of his current contract remaining.

Evans told the PT’s sister paper Rotherham Advertiser: "There has been good interest in Peter from Championship level. There are a couple of clubs who have made offers and they are now sitting with the board for consideration.

"The kid wants to play Championship football and he is most likely going to be granted his opportunity, but I can’t second guess what our chairman and board are going to say to the offers that have been made. My recommendation is that the bids are at a level where, if I was making the decision, it’s good to make it happen, but I don’t make those decisions.