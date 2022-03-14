Perkins poaches her 20th goal of the season to rescue a National League point for Peterborough United Women

Posh Women celebrate their late equaliser against Leek Town. Photo: Gary Reed.

Perkins struck eight minutes from time to reward Posh for a quality performance against stubborn opposition from Leek Town at the idverde Training Ground.

The draw left Posh in seventh place and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors had opened the scoring from a corner inside the opening 10 minutes, but Posh showed great character to get back into the game with their domination finally paying off when Perkins struck from close range.

Keir Perkins in action for Posh Women against Leek Town. Photo: Gary Reed.

Kayleigh Aylmer was denied a goal in the first-half by a fine defensive block and Cassie Stewards’s attempt an equaliser was thwarted by a fine save.

Posh continued to press after the break, but goalkeeper Amy Butler saved the day 20 minute sfrom time when pushing a close-range shot against the post.

A Katie Lowder corner gave Posh the opportunity to level with Perkins pouncing after shots from Niamh Connor and Jess Driscoll had been blocked.

Posh: Butler, Aylmer (sub Connor, 75 mins), Copson, Driscoll-King, Hurst, Parrett (sub Makanjuola, 80 mins), Driscoll, Hipwell (sub Borque, 71 mins), Lowder, Steward, Perkins.